Greater Victoria bridge clubs boast 7 grand masters

Bridge players Duncan Smith, left, Jim McAvoy, Doug Fraser, Sandra Fraser enjoy a post-game review at the Penny Farthing in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Bridge Club)

Sandra Fraser has attained the rank of Grand Life Master playing alongside three other masters at the Monterey Bridge Club.

The American Contract Bridge League serves more than 165,000 members who play the competitive version and rewards winners with masterpoints. To reach the highest rank of Grand Life Master, a member must amass 10,000 points.

Greater Victoria now boasts seven such masters – Doug Fraser, Rhonda Foster, Gerry McCully, Duncan H. Smith, Michael J. Roche, James McAvoy and now Sandra.

Sandra also won the 2019 Canadian Mixed Team Championship along with husband Doug Fraser, Jim and Constance McAvoy, and Rhonda Foster and Gerry McCully. The team also represented Canada at the World Mixed Team Championships in China in fall 2019 Fraser also won a North American bridge championship title.

Sandra achieved her final points alongside husband Doug, Smith and Jim McAvoy. The foursome, also national champions, celebrated the recent milestone at a nearby Oak Bay pub ahead of preparing for the coming championships at Victoria Conference Centre.

Played by more than 220 million people worldwide, bridge is the most popular card game, according to club members. Research has shown that regular bridge playing improves reasoning skills and both long- and short-term memory, all while strengthening social connections.

Greater Victoria’s bridge scene is vibrant with two local clubs running popular American Contract Bridge League games regularly. The Monterey Bridge Club runs 16 to 23 tables twice a week.

The CRD hosts the ACBL Regional Bridge April 17 to 23 and promises to bring hundreds of people to the city.

