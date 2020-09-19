Greater Victoria businesses come together to help Island kids

Lowe’s Langford location will be hosting a series of events to help raise funds for Foundry Victoria, a space in downtown Victoria that offers people ages 12 through 24 mental health and substance abuse support. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A Greater Victoria Lowe’s store is holding a series of events this month to raise funds for youth mental health.

Through the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, employees at the Langford location of Lowe’s, at 850 Langford Pkwy, are raising funds for Foundry Victoria.

“As a former coach, I’ve realized that the mental well-being of our youth is so important,” said Dave Saunders, president of the Saunders Family Foundation, close partners with the Foundry, a province-wide mental health initiative. “It’s a necessity to support the vulnerable children in our community, especially during COVID.”

Lowe’s Canada’s Hero Campaign runs for the month of September with check-out donations and various events. Lowe’s will match 50 per cent of customer donations, to a maximum of $2,000, locally. Local proceeds will go directly to Foundry Victoria, a space in downtown Victoria that offers mental health and substance abuse support for people aged 12 through 24.

READ MORE: COVID-19 has depressed mental health of Canadian youth

On Sept. 28, a pancake breakfast takes place in Lowe’s parking lot from 7 to 11 a.m., with three pancakes, two sausages, scrambled eggs and coffee for $5. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., a dunk tank will be up and running with managers sitting on the drop seat – three balls for $5.

A silent auction is offered inside the store for the month with prizes donated by various vendors.

To top it off, the Langford store manger will endure a head-shaving at the end of the month if the campaign reaches the goal of $8,000.

Smile Cookie week is also wrapping up (running Sept. 14 to 20) with 24 local Tim Horton’s locations supporting Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island as the charity of choice.

“We could all use a smile right now … So we are encouraging our community to come out to the participating Tim Horton’s locations,” said the Children’s Health Foundation in a statement. Like so many charities, they too have been forced to cancel or postpone many of their fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19. But they remain committed to ensuring all Island kids have access to the health care they need.

 

