Greater Victoria cops raise funds, awareness for Special Olympics

Free the Fuzz event at Uptown draws families

Three Greater Victoria police officers spent the weekend atop scaffolding at Uptown Centre to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics BC.

“During the day it’s not too bad, we have wide open spaces but at night it gets cramped,” said Cpl. Pat Bryant, Central Saanich Police Services.

The trio included Const. Lisa Bruschetta, Saanich Police Department and Const. Sheri Lucas, Oak Bay Police Department. The weekend event featured live entertainment, kids activities and Special Olympic athetes themselves, who were on hand to share their stories and experiences.

“I do it because I get so much back from it,” said Lucas. “It’s amazing. If you see an athlete that starts Special Olympics (and) how far they develop in the friends they have and how much they come out of their shell, you would donate all the time.”

Visit specialolympics.bc.ca to learn more about the cause.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

editor@oakbaynews.com

 

Autumn Switzer gets a hug from Saanich Police mascot Ace during Sunday’s 5K Torch run and Pancake Breakfast to help raise funds for Special Olympic athletes during Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff Autumn Switzer gets a hug from Saanich Police mascot Ace during Sunday’s 5K Torch run and Pancake Breakfast to help raise funds for Special Olympic athletes during Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich Police Mascot Ace poses with Adam Irwin-Gunn, who carried the torch during Sunday’s 5K Torch run part of Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff Saanich Police Mascot Ace poses with Adam Irwin-Gunn, who carried the torch during Sunday’s 5K Torch run part of Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich Police Mascot Ace poses with Adam Irwin-Gunn, who carried the torch during Sunday’s 5K Torch run part of Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff Saanich Police Mascot Ace poses with Adam Irwin-Gunn, who carried the torch during Sunday’s 5K Torch run part of Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Previous story
New Camosun centre promises to treat nursing shortage

Just Posted

Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Bloodhounds called in to track cougar

Victoria venue hires consent captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Elli Hart opens for Leaf Rapids at Upstairs Lounge Friday

New Camosun centre promises to treat nursing shortage

46,000. That is the estimated number of job openings across British Columbia… Continue reading

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Saanich crews clean up chemical spill on Camosun College

A chemical spill forced the evacuation of a provincial building on the… Continue reading

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

She will continue cycling after helping Canada win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016

Most Read

  • New Camosun centre promises to treat nursing shortage

    46,000. That is the estimated number of job openings across British Columbia…

  • Robo-crop

    Victoria Airport pilots robot grass mower with Island Earth Landscape

  • Greater Victoria cops raise funds, awareness for Special Olympics

    Free the Fuzz event at Uptown draws families