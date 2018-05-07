Greater Victoria cops raise funds, awareness for Special Olympics

Three Greater Victoria police officers spent the weekend atop scaffolding at Uptown Centre to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics BC.

“During the day it’s not too bad, we have wide open spaces but at night it gets cramped,” said Cpl. Pat Bryant, Central Saanich Police Services.

The trio included Const. Lisa Bruschetta, Saanich Police Department and Const. Sheri Lucas, Oak Bay Police Department. The weekend event featured live entertainment, kids activities and Special Olympic athetes themselves, who were on hand to share their stories and experiences.

“I do it because I get so much back from it,” said Lucas. “It’s amazing. If you see an athlete that starts Special Olympics (and) how far they develop in the friends they have and how much they come out of their shell, you would donate all the time.”

Autumn Switzer gets a hug from Saanich Police mascot Ace during Sunday's 5K Torch run and Pancake Breakfast to help raise funds for Special Olympic athletes during Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich Police Mascot Ace poses with Adam Irwin-Gunn, who carried the torch during Sunday's 5K Torch run part of Free the Fuzz, a fundraising campaign featuring Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Officers. Wolf Depner/News Staff