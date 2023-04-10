Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering in Oak Bay offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering in Oak Bay offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria deli celebrates Grilled Cheese Day – for a cause

Canada celebrates gooey good grilled cheese April 12

Time to practise the art of the cheese pull Canada as National Grilled Cheese Day is Wednesday (April 12).

Simple or complex, Canada loves its gooey-good grilled cheese sandwiches.

Of the 2,002 adults who answered an online survey last summer, 20 per cent favoured the grilled cheese. It finished second to chicken, according to the poll by international online analytics group YouGov.

“It is interesting to see Canadians opting for simple, crowd-pleasing options for their sandwiches, such as chicken and cheese. These versatile ingredients are typically loved by all ages, making them great family-friendly options,” a spokesperson from Canadian recipe-box subscription service Chefs Plate said at the time.

While still simple, the Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano argues the perfectly curated grilled cheese naturally features parmesan.

A naturally lactose-free cheese, it can be used in a variety of different ways, the organization said.

Recommendations to elevate the ultimate grilled cheese include coating bread in parmesan, adding it to the middle – either solo or to mingle and ooze with other cheeses – or using it alongside vegetables for an “upscale” sandwich.

In Greater Victoria, the occasion also means a fundraiser, with gooey sandwiches available alongside house-made ketchup and hot tomato soup.

Each year, Charelli’s Cheese Shop and Deli in Oak Bay celebrates National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with sandwiches by donation – suggested $6 – to raise funds for the ALS Society of BC.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease that attacks the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body. ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin.

The ALS society raises funds for research and provides direct support to patients, their families and caregivers.

Charelli’s celebrates national grilled cheese day April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking to feed a team of coworkers or friends? They’ll take preorders of five or more by email info@charellis.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiseroak bay

