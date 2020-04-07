Volunteers lead the way to the socially distanced drop off area during the tent and tarp drive in Victoria April 4. (United Way Victoria/Twitter)

Greater Victoria donates 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags and more for those in need

Items placed in 72-hour quarantine before being distributed to help homeless self-isolate

The Greater Victoria community showed its local love on Saturday, dropping off 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags, 109 tarps and 125 sleeping mats during a safe physical distancing collection on April 4.

All donations are under quarantine for 72 hours before the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness distributes them in a bid to help the homeless self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank everybody who dropped off items on Saturday,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO of United Way Greater Victoria. “This is another example of extraordinary generosity during this pandemic. The ‘Neighbourhood’ truly responded.”

The Neighbourhood Response Team is powered by United Way Greater Victoria in partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Victoria and HeroWork Society.

RELATED: Greater Victoria charities organize physically distanced tent, sleeping bag drive

“At this time, faced with so many challenges, Victoria once again proves they are a community who truly cares,” said Rhonda Brown executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “Thank you to everyone who donated so generously and the many volunteers who helped with this truly Neighbourhood Response.”

“We are proud to collaborate on this initiative that is helping the vulnerable and the homeless in our community,” said Paul Latour, founder and CEO of HeroWork. “I also want to thank all of my volunteers.”

The event was supported by United Way Greater Victoria’s Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund that targets four areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: providing additional help to isolated seniors; mental health support services; helping the social service sector prioritize and deliver urgent needs; and providing hotel accommodation for essential service workers.


