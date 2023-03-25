Greater Victoria fire departments take to the ice to remember two fallen firefighters

Greater Victoria firefighters teamed up on Saturday, March 25 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt to honour fallen firefighters, Ken Gill and Forrest Owens. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The puck is dropped at the first Ken Gill and Forrest Owens Memorial Hockey Game, March 25 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Kyle Dupuis guards the goal at the first Ken Gill and Forrest Owens Memorial Hockey Game on Saturday, March 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Captain Chris Buie from the Esquimalt Fire Rescue watches on as the two teams compete in the first Ken Gill and Forrest Owens Memorial Hockey Game on Saturday, March 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Members of the teams gather around to celebrate the ending of the first Ken Gill and Forrest Owens Memorial Hockey Game on Saturday, March 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The first Ken Gill and Forrest Owens Memorial Hockey Game ended in a tie Saturday, March 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Jamie Ravdin (from the left), Steve Serbic and Dan Burkmar laugh as they take a break from the game on Saturday, March 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Greater Victoria firefighters teamed up on Saturday, March 25 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt to honour fallen firefighters, Ken Gill and Forrest Owens. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Greater Victoria firefighters met on the ice to compete in a hockey game and launch a scholarship honouring two fallen service members.

The puck dropped March 25, for the inaugural Ken Gill and Forrest Owens Memorial Hockey Game, an event created to increase awareness of mental health and cancer incidents among fire service members.

Both Gill and Owens dedicated years of their lives to the community through their work in the fire service.

Prior to his death in 2018, Gill spent 33 years as a firefighter with the Langford, Department of National Defence, Sidney and Oak Bay fire departments, where he was an ardent advocate for mental health.

Owens spent 35 years as a volunteer firefighter, captain and assistant fire chief in Central Saanich, where he shared his passions for fishing and sports, and served on numerous boards and committees. He passed away in 2022 from occupational cancer, which is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among fire service members.

Firefighters also face an increased risk of developing post-traumatic stress (PTS) due to the nature of their job as first responders, which can result in increased incidents of anxiety, depression and suicide.

The game, which is slated to occur annually, focused on bringing awareness to resources available to help service members overcome PTS and mental health issues as well as reduce the stigma of talking about them.

“We’re really trying to create a safe space for people to come out and talk,” said Steve Serbic, Esquimalt fire chief. “Everyone holding a stick, and playing hockey today, knew Forrest Owens or Ken Gill, who were firefighters in Greater Victoria who were loved and who were mental health advocates. We’re here to play hockey and remember them.”

Two scholarships in Owens’ and Gill’s names for $1,000 were also awarded to two Esquimalt High School students, Cooper Vasey and Zara Kvakic.

Vasey is interested in policing or RCMP work. He also spends his time volunteering and is a Sea Cadet.

Kvakic is also a member of the Sea Cadet’s interested in becoming a member of the coast guard.

“Both students go to Esquimalt High, and they’ve done some cool things in the community and we want to acknowledge that on behalf of Ken Gill and Forrest Owens,” Serbic said.

READ MORE: ‘I’m loving every second’: Esquimalt Fire Department launches week-long youth program

@HLFerguson

hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancerfirefightersmental health