Trent Frankel, the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation executive director, is among the firefighters participating in a 24-hour relay fundraiser June 27. (Nina Grossman/Black Press)

Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt crews hit the track in 24-hour relay June 27

With no grilling and chilling at Willows Beach this year, Oak Bay firefighters were on the hunt for a pandemic-friendly fundraiser.

The firefighters would normally grill up a variety of dogs and pour some beverages in June as part of the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year – Sausage Fest. It was among the many fundraisers and other events cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With weeks of work under his belt, Trent Frankel, the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation executive director, happily reported insurance and all approvals were in place for a 24-hour relay, in full turnout gear. Oak Bay, Victoria, Saanich and Esquimalt firefighters will take turns lapping the track behind Oak Bay High on June 27 to raise funds to meet both their annual fundraising commitments and some new charities.

One person will be on the track at a time with two others in a nearby tent. Those not on the track are charged with collecting donations and ensuring supporters adhere to social distancing requirements.

“That keeps us within provincial guidelines and we’re still able to use this opportunity to do fundraising,” Frenkel said.

They were inspired by Oak Bay resident John Hillman, who did 101 laps of the courtyard at Carlton House to raise over $150,000 for charity.

Greater Victoria firefighters come together for an annual donation to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to meet a $25,000 commitment.

The teams are also known for annual donations to the Terry Fox Run, BC Burn Fund Bright Nights (in Stanley Park) and Santas Anonymous. They also have an eye on expanding beyond the usual charities of choice such as schools and community programs.

“Were trying to look at something for other non-profits,” Frenkel said, citing recent statistics showing many may not survive the COVID-19 pandemic. “KidSport, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Vancouver Island, these kind of things are what we want to help to make sure they stay afloat.”

Firefighters start 24 hours of laps on the Oak Bay High track – in full turnout gear – on June 27 at 11 a.m. Stop by the tent to donate cash or by Square for a touch-free transaction.

RELATED: Greater Victoria firefighters warm hearts with $25,000 cheque to help sick children


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Trent Frankel, the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation executive director, is among the firefighters participating in a 24-hour relay fundraiser June 27. (Nina Grossman/Black Press)

Previous story
North Island College writing contest returns this summer

Just Posted

Petition demands Victoria ‘save Beacon Hill Park’

Residents ask City do something to house those camping in Beacon Hill Park

Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt crews hit the track in 24-hour relay June 27

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Sc’ianew First Nation chief calls for closure of Metchosin prison

Chief Russ Chipps says land should be returned to Beecher Bay Nation

Reaching Home puts $700,000 into Victoria organizations to help those without shelter

Through Reaching Home program support offered to homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

North Island College writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the virtual 3-hour writing competition

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Most Read