Greater Victoria Green Team seeking volunteers for May events

The group has a busy slate of events this month, cleaning up invasive species across the CRD

The Greater Victoria Green Team is planning a busy May across the Capital Regional, and volunteers are needed.

Each event aims to remove invasive species to restore biodiversity in the ecosystem, while also providing opportunities for community building and social connection.

Each year, the team organizes around 50 volunteer opportunities throughout the region, many of them involving students and youth.

All are invited to the group’s events regardless of age, ability or experience. Tools, supplies, training, and snacks are provided at the events.

This month’s events include invasive species removal days on May 13 at Mystic Vale on the University of Victoria campus starting at 9:30 a.m., on May 14 at Anderson Hill in Oak Bay starting at 9:45 a.m., May 18 at Pit House Park in Colwood starting at 9:30 a.m., and May 25 at Portage Park starting at 8:45 a.m.

For more information on the group’s events and to register to attend, visit meetup.com/Greater-Victoria-Green-Team.

