Greater Victoria Green Team tackles invasive in Colwood park

Seventeen volunteers got their thumbs green over the Nov. 13 weekend while removing Scotch broom and Himalayan blackberry from Colwood’s Perimeter Park.

The Green Team of Greater Victoria made their latest conquest by removing 20 cubic metres of the invasive species to make room for native shrubs and wildflowers. The chapter of Green Teams Canada has worked out of Perimeter Park for three years and “have made a huge difference” evident after their collection, according to a release.

“The purpose of this activity and our mission is to connect, build and empower communities through hands-on activities that promote health, well-being and environmental stewardship,” said program manager Karlis Hawkins. “By connecting people to each other and nature we address increasing sedentary lifestyles, social isolation and inspire environmentally responsible behaviour.”

The City of Colwood also helped fund and coordinate the event.

Their next event will be held at Pit House Park on Nov. 27. Details can be found on their Meetup.com page.

