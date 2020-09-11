Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers work at a recent project on Lund Road in Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers pull together

View Royal project on Sept. 13 next up for environmental group

This team is all about keeping people connected to nature.

The Greater Victoria Green Team has nurtured a passion for connecting people, especially youth, to nature in ways that create a strong sense of community. Program objectives include restoring habitat and increasing biodiversity, providing outdoor career experience, educating and raising awareness about environmental issues and instilling experience working as a team.

Volunteers take part in a wide range of activities, such as identifying and removing invasive plants, planting native species, preparing vegetable beds and harvesting vegetables.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” said Emily Boyes, program manager of the Greater Victoria Green Team. “We are taking extra precautions due to COVID-19 to ensure our volunteers are safe.”

That includes a range of comprehensive safety measures based on a policy drafted by the GVGT board that includes limiting the number of participants in volunteer programs, she explained.

There are still spaces available for an event at Stoneridge Wetland in View Royal on Sunday, Sept. 13 that involves planting an assortment of native wetland plants, as well as removing invasive parrot feather. The event happens rain or shine.

There is room for two more volunteers in the first session, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., and many spaces remain in the later session, from 12:45 to 2:30 p.m.

The team has between 15 and 20 projects already planned for the next three months, so there are plenty of opportunities to get involved as a volunteer, make new friends and have fun while enjoying the benefits of being outdoors, Boyes said.

For a detailed look at upcoming events visit meetup.com/Greater-Victoria-Green-Team/events and to register, click on Join this group. There’s also more information on safety protocols and what volunteers need to bring, as well as directions to the site.

The GVGT, one of the largest volunteer environmental groups in the province, was founded in 2014 and is part of the Green Teams of Canada charity.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

Just Posted

Greater Victoria forest fire risk upgraded to ‘extreme’

Residents reminded to be cautious with smoking material, avoid all outdoor burning

Former Victoria busker returns home with first album

Jeff Bryant performed as a human statue

$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Travelling couple still hopeful of completing ‘Canadian Dream’ despite van burning

The van, which the pair was living in, caught on fire on Tuesday at Big O Tire in View Royal

Child pornography charges laid against Greater Victoria man

Central Saanich police found child abuse materials during a search in February

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

POLL: Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic?

Reports suggest food prices could rise by four per cent in 2020

Most Read