Greater Victoria landmarks will glow blue Monday night for girl empowerment

On Feb. 22, over 100 B.C. landmarks will glow blue to celebrate Girl Guides’ World Thinking Day and girl empowerment. (Courtesy of Girl Guides of Canada)

On Monday night, communities across B.C. will be lit up with glowing blue “guiding lights” as Girl Guides across Canada celebrate World Thinking Day and girl empowerment.

World Thinking Day, a day of international friendship, is an opportunity to draw attention to issues facing women and girls, Girl Guides of Canada said in a release. And, at a time when people are forced to stay apart, the organization thought shining lights in its customary blue would be a way to help people feel connected.

RELATED: Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

In Greater Victoria, 12 locations have already committed to the cause, including the legislature, Royal B.C. Museum, MP Laurel Collins’ office, Archie Browning Sports Centre, Esquimalt Adventure Water park, Colwood Fire Rescue, Sooke Municipal Hall, Brentwood Bay and Sidney Guide/Scout Halls, MLA Adam Olsen’s office and a couple of homes.

Girl Guides is encouraging homeowners to take part in the event by lighting candles or making lanterns to “shine a guiding light.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for girls to develop relationships and make connections in their community,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner of Girl Guides of Canada. “Guiding Lights Across BC is an exciting opportunity to celebrate how girls have kept their ‘guiding lights’ shining bright in unprecedented times.”

Across B.C., more than 100 landmarks have already signed up to glow blue. A list of participating landmarks and “guiding light” activity guides can be found at girlguides.ca.

RELATED: You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria