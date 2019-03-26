Greater Victoria leaders coming together to talk diversity and equity

Royal Roads University is hosting a day-long forum for dialogue on diversity, equity and inclusiveness.
The Inclusion Project “seeks to address a growing need for collaboration” on policy development around gender equality, racial inclusion and youth engagement.
The one-day strategic dialogue event brings together stakeholders such as civil servants, policy makers, First Nations community leaders, business leaders, employers, post-secondary faculty and civil society organizations.
Speakers include Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean, the Victoria Native Friendship Centre’s Ron Rice, Immigrant and Refugee Society executive director David Lau, and many more.
On the docket are topics such as global trends, gender equity, youth engagement and workplace inclusion.
The event runs Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Royal Roads University Quarterdeck.