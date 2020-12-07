Greater Victoria library highlights free digital entertainment offerings for at-home holiday season

Greater Victoria Public Library is reminding cardholders to check out the free selection of holiday eBooks, audiobooks, movies and family activities available through the library’s digital platforms. (Black Press Media file photo)

As residents across the region hunker down for a holiday season close to home, the Greater Victoria Public Library is offering a selection of cookbooks, movies and music for some safe family fun.

Whether residents are looking for the audiobook of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the eBook version of Joel Edward Stein’s A Hanukkah with Mazel, or The Nutcracker ballet on video, library-users can access a variety of holiday entertainment online through the GVPL’s digital platforms.

Collections of movies, music, audiobooks, graphic novels and TV shows for kids and adults alike can be streamed or downloaded from home using the virtual borrowing platform, Hoopla. To create an account, GVPL patrons need their library card number, password and email address. The borrowing limit on Hoopla has been temporarily increased from eight titles per month to 10 while the pandemic prevents in-person branch visits.

For a selection of holiday music, library cardholders can visit the Naxos Music Library and let the sounds of festive tunes ranging from Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer to The Messiah echo through their homes and headphones.

Children’s movies, cartoons, classics and documentaries can also be accessed through Kanopy and Kanopy Kids for free with a library card.

The GVPL also offers a selection of family-fun activities including Puppets to Go Kits, recipes, a printable Winter Wonderland scavenger hunt and outdoor StoryWalk kits that turn picture books into backyard circuits to prompt discussion and learning.

Visit gvpl.ca to register for a library card or for tutorials on digital platforms.

