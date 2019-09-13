Greater Victoria mayors behind bars

The unforgiving judge Mena Westhaver during the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Mayor Kevin Murdoch, Coast Capital’s Kris Moan, and Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite imprisoned for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Mayor David Screech pleads his case to the unforgiving judge Mena Westhaver during the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Judge Mena Westhaver overlooks the incarcerated Coast Capital’s Kris Moan, Mayor Kevin Murdoch, and Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and Coun. Hazel Braithwaite were among those arrested Friday morning for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

Oak Bay Const. Sandrine Perry, who is riding the Tour de Rock this year, made the arrest. Judge Mena Westhaver (tour alumnus and Saanich recreation programmer) then sentenced the duo until $1,500 (or part of) can be raised.

Murdoch was arrested for the prolific use of the gavel in council.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak helped Westhaver sentence View Royal Mayor David Screech, who was arrested for running (allegedly) an illegal gambling den.

READ MORE: Meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

The Tour de Rock travels the length of Vancouver Island, about 1,000 kilometres, starting in Port Hardy on Sept. 21. It finishes with two days of stops around Greater Victoria, Oct. 3 and 4. Money is raised for pediatric cancer research and for programs that support children with a history of cancer.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin recognizes Sidney veteran

Just Posted

Greater Victoria mayors behind bars

Slammer full for annual Tour de Rock ‘Jail and Bail’ fundraiser

West Shore RCMP investigating bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Maintenance work planned for Highway 1 near Leigh Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Enrolment exceeds projections at Tillicum Elementary

No new portables needed, class sizes stay within limits

UVic ranks financial scandals as the worst in Canadian politics

The University of Victoria finds Canadians are most bothered by financial scandals.

William Head escapees scheduled to appear in court later this month

Zachary Armitage, James Busch face charges of escape from lawful custody

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Duncan’s Kyle Fredrickson defends title at rowing worlds

Mill Bay’s Jesse Brockway makes world championships debut

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Most Read