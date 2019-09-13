Greater Victoria mayors behind bars

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and Coun. Hazel Braithwaite were among those arrested Friday morning for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.
Oak Bay Const. Sandrine Perry, who is riding the Tour de Rock this year, made the arrest. Judge Mena Westhaver (tour alumnus and Saanich recreation programmer) then sentenced the duo until $1,500 (or part of) can be raised.
Murdoch was arrested for the prolific use of the gavel in council.
Do you know this Mayor? He was arrested for (allegedly) running an illegal gambling den and was tried in court (food court) at Hillside Mall. His release means raising money for the @TourdeRock in support of pediatric cancer research. @DavidHScreech pic.twitter.com/0sVek8rGEv
Victoria Police Chief Del Manak helped Westhaver sentence View Royal Mayor David Screech, who was arrested for running (allegedly) an illegal gambling den.
Cst. Perry, our @TourdeRock rider this yr, has Mayor @MurdochOakBay & Councilor @hazeloakbay in cuffs. They're going to Hillside Mall to be held until they're bailed out. All "bail" supports kids w/ cancer & pediatric cancer research. ♥️ #GoodSports #YesWeCleanedTheCarFirst pic.twitter.com/6LdGlT7lRy
The Tour de Rock travels the length of Vancouver Island, about 1,000 kilometres, starting in Port Hardy on Sept. 21. It finishes with two days of stops around Greater Victoria, Oct. 3 and 4. Money is raised for pediatric cancer research and for programs that support children with a history of cancer.
