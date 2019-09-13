Greater Victoria mayors behind bars

The unforgiving judge Mena Westhaver during the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Mayor Kevin Murdoch, Coast Capital’s Kris Moan, and Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite imprisoned for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Mayor David Screech pleads his case to the unforgiving judge Mena Westhaver during the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Judge Mena Westhaver overlooks the incarcerated Coast Capital’s Kris Moan, Mayor Kevin Murdoch, and Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock, at Hillside Shopping Centre on Friday. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and Coun. Hazel Braithwaite were among those arrested Friday morning for the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

Oak Bay Const. Sandrine Perry, who is riding the Tour de Rock this year, made the arrest. Judge Mena Westhaver (tour alumnus and Saanich recreation programmer) then sentenced the duo until $1,500 (or part of) can be raised.

Murdoch was arrested for the prolific use of the gavel in council.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak helped Westhaver sentence View Royal Mayor David Screech, who was arrested for running (allegedly) an illegal gambling den.

The Tour de Rock travels the length of Vancouver Island, about 1,000 kilometres, starting in Port Hardy on Sept. 21. It finishes with two days of stops around Greater Victoria, Oct. 3 and 4. Money is raised for pediatric cancer research and for programs that support children with a history of cancer.

