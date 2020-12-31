Greater Victoria polar bear swims hibernate for 2020

Black Press Media wants to see your photos and videos, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Participants partake in a previous polar bear swim in Sooke. (Kevin Laird/Black Press Media)

Polar bear swims are in hibernation this winter.

As with many events in 2020, the chilly group dips starting the new year are cancelled across the province, including Greater Victoria.

Swimmers and dippers alike usually flock to shorelines of Colwood, Metchosin, Sidney, Victoria and Sooke on New Year’s Day.

Peninsula Celebrations Society officially cancelled its Jan. 1, 2021 event at Glass Beach in Sidney, and others simply have no public online presence, amid ongoing provincial restrictions against gatherings.

Regardless, it appears some people still plan to start the year with safer family swims – without the crowds.

