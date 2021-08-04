Greater Victoria police and fire departments spearhead toy drive for children at VGH

July 30 event sees toys of all kinds delivered for children in hospital’s pediatrics unit

Saanich Police Department crime prevention team members Abby Stamper and Sydnee Moore get toy donations ready to be delivered to children being cared for at Victoria General Hospital. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Putting a smile on the face of children in the pediatric ward of Victoria General Hospital is important to police and fire department personnel across Greater Victoria.

Lions members from the nine clubs around the capital region also support that notion and jointly organized a massive toy drive along with the departments, the proceeds of which were delivered to VGH on July 30 for children in the pediatric unit.

On hand to make the handoff were officers from the Saanich and Victoria police departments, as well as members of the Esquimalt, Victoria and Oak Bay fire departments.

Each police and fire site accepted toys and cash donations from the public prior to the delivery at VGH, including a one-day collection event hosted in May by the crime prevention team in the Saanich police’s community engagement division.

“While COVID-19 restrictions prevented us from saying hi to the kids in care, we were honoured to be there and hope the gifts from the members of our respective departments and the generosity of the public helped bring some smiles to their faces,” said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

