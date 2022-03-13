UVic president Kevin Hall prepares to gift Camosun College a paddle as Candice Work (from left), assistant to UVic associate VP Indigenous; Robina Thomas, UVic associate vice-president, Indigenous; Dorothea Harris, UVic Indigenous Initiatives coordinator; and event master of ceremonies Edward George look on, during a March 2 ceremony. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

UVic president Kevin Hall prepares to gift Camosun College a paddle as Candice Work (from left), assistant to UVic associate VP Indigenous; Robina Thomas, UVic associate vice-president, Indigenous; Dorothea Harris, UVic Indigenous Initiatives coordinator; and event master of ceremonies Edward George look on, during a March 2 ceremony. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Greater Victoria post-secondary schools mark 50 years with Indigenous paddle ceremony

UVic, Camosun celebrate relationship and shared goals for Indigenous education

Camosun College and the University of Victoria marked two Camosun milestones with a paddle ceremony March 2 – the school’s 50th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of Eye Sqa’lewen – the Centre for Indigenous Education and Community Connections.

“Camosun and the University of Victoria share many common goals. Over the last five decades, deep relationships and strong links have been forged so that change-makers, leaders and community builders can emerge,” Camosun president Lane Trotter said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Award-winning Camosun student recognized for leading Indigenous peers

Qwul’sih’yah’maht Robina Thomas, UVic associate vice president, Indigenous spoke of honour and commitment to the ongoing work together to support the success of Indigenous students.

“This paddle signifies the journey of learning and the importance of paddling together toward our common goals,” Thomas said.

UVic gave Camosun a paddle made by Coast Salish artist Margaret August from Shishalh Nation, who is an alumna of both schools. It is a sister paddle to one August created for the Building Reconciliation Forum at UVic in 2018 and depicts a Salish owl design with the title The Face of Change. Owls bring light, and magic, and that is what the paddle represents.

READ ALSO: Camosun College celebrates 50th with Indigenous art unveiling in Saanich

“A long time ago, as a student I went from Camosun to UVic, and that was the start of an amazing journey that landed me back at Camosun to do the work I love,” says Janice Simcoe, director of Eye Sqa’lewen. “I’ve seen so many students take that walk from here to there, and then into the work of their lives. I’m so happy to work in friendship and relationship with the University of Victoria.”

The event included a ceremonial speaker and witnesses from the Songhees Nation, the Eye Sqa’lewen leadership group and others during a ceremony at Na’tsa’maht on Camosun College’s Lansdowne Campus.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Indigenous peoplesoak bayUVic

 

Camosun College and the University of Victoria celebrate 50 years of friendship with a paddle gifting ceremony March 2. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College and the University of Victoria celebrate 50 years of friendship with a paddle gifting ceremony March 2. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Previous story
The cat comes back: Kelowna woman cloning pet
Next story
Central Saanich’s Andrea Proske shares unusual gold medal trajectory as inspiration for others

Just Posted

Olympic gold medalist Andrea Proske is sharing her story of determination and resiliency to help inspire others to greater things. (Photo by Kevin Light Photography)
Central Saanich’s Andrea Proske shares unusual gold medal trajectory as inspiration for others

UVic president Kevin Hall, left, Elder Skip Dick and Camosun College president Lane Trotter gather during the March 2 paddle gifting ceremony. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Greater Victoria post-secondary schools mark 50 years with Indigenous paddle ceremony

The decades-old Saanich Operations Centre is in need of upgrades. District staff are working on a business case for the project to present to council this spring. (Rendering courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Saanich staff developing plan to improve decades-old public works yard

The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘We feel very honoured’: Renovated Indigenous Perspectives Society Langford HQ unveiled