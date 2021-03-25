Greater Victoria Public Library offers online spring break programs

The lineup of virtual programs are meant to engage kids and get them reading

The Greater Victoria Public Library wants to get local children to spring into some reading while they’re on their two-week holiday.

The library’s branches usually host events during spring break, but have instead released a lineup of virtual programs meant to engage kids and get them reading.

“With in-person events restricted due to COVID-19 preventative measures, we’ve shifted some of our programs online,” said Maureen Sawa, the Greater Victoria Public Library’s CEO.

READ: Write On! Greater Victoria Public Library releases 2021 local authors collection

Sawa hopes the virtual programs will not only give people a distraction, but also let them experience the library in a whole new way.

One of those programs is an online tutorial that encourages children to stretch their imagination by combining cutting-edge virtual reality and reading.

The Ideas to Go series launched late last year to encourage people to learn a new skill or discover a new hobby. The library says episodes already available through the series include how to use the children computer-coding program called Scratch and exploring the animals that live in the Salish Sea. A spring break episode features a GVPL branch librarian as she uses virtual reality to travel back in time to roam a castle and visit other locations.

The library will also be giving away bags with DIY-inspired projects through its Take and Make program. There will be two different sets of bags provided over spring break. The first bag has a craft project that uses food and the book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, to teach children about good nutrition. The second bag highlights the art of paper folding and was developed by local origami enthusiast Stephen Tran.

The library is also partnering with local organizations — Mad Science, Victoria’s Compost Education Centre, and animation filmmaker, illustrator, and arts educator Jody Kramer — to offer virtual programs between March 15 and 26.

GVPL encourages local residents to borrow books, DVDs, video games and a scavenger hunt, that gets families to explore their neighbourhood, from their branches during the spring break holiday.

The online programs and more information can be found on the library’s website.

