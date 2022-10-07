Greater Victoria raises $40,000 to keep counselling in the loop for youth at risk

Threshold Housing introduced in-house wraparound services near the onset of the pandemic

The Y Walkers team takes on Thetis Lake Sept. 20 for Do The Loop, a Greater Victoria event that raises funds for at-risk youth. (Do The Loop/Facebook)

Youth at risk in Greater Victoria will have continued access to in-house clinical counselling at Threshold Housing thanks to the community.

Participants and donors raised more than $40,000 during the second annual Do The Loop fundraiser held virtually Sept. 18 to 26 which raised funds for the organization that provides safe housing, support services, and community for young people.

“Most of the youth we serve are coming from serious traumatic experiences that require qualified professional counselling for healing and successful forward movement towards thriving in our community,” executive director Colin Tessier told Black Press Media.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization saw a significant gap in resources for the youth they serve particularly in mental health counselling and supports. The pandemic also induced more anxiety, tension and stress as supports were cancelled or moved online, so the organization introduced clinical counselling in-house.

“It is a necessary lifeline for many youth and the difference being made is profound. This will help youth with their mental well-being and goals related to family reconnection, relational stress, school and career anxiety, grief and loss, isolation, complex trauma, and more,” Tessier said.

Now an invaluable aspect of Threshold’s wraparound service model, it requires ongoing funding, he noted.

“We truly could not do this work without the support from our community and we are grateful to be part of a community that believes that all youth should thrive.”

