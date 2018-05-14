Participants walk in the Global 6K for Water in Richmond Hill, Ontario in 2017. The first 6k for Water walk in the region takes place in Langford, beginning at Belmont Secondary school on Saturday, May 26. (Global 6K for Water photo)

Greater Victoria residents to walk for clean water

Kids in third-world countries walk roughly 6 km for access to water

Walking six kilometres for a sip of water may seem outrageous in Greater Victoria, but it’s a sad reality for many in third-world countries.

However, it’s a problem that communities – including the West Shore – are coming together to help end, as part of the Global 6k for Water later this month.

GT Westhills and Colwood Church have partnered with World Vision to host the walk for the first time in Langford. Last year the walk took place in 13 countries world-wide.

“The cause is so great. It’s life-changing. These kids die because of diseased water and their lives are threatened daily. This is a very serious thing,” said Colwood resident and event promoter Sandy Seward.

“To reach people’s hearts in the West Shore with a common bond to make a difference in this world, I think is fantastic.”

So far, 62 people have registered for the inaugural walk on the West Shore and have raised more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.

The Global 6K for Water takes place on Saturday, May 26 from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Belmont Secondary school (3041 Langford Lake Rd.), and continues along Langford Lake. Registration is $50 for adults and $25 for youth, age 18 and under, and includes an event T-shirt, a bib with a photo of a child the walk supports, and a finisher medal.

Registration fees go towards providing clean water to a person in need in Mali, Africa. In the targeted project regions of Gao and Timbuktu, only 65 per cent of the population currently has access to potable water, according to the Team World Vision website.

“It’s for everyone. It is a walk, it’s not a timed race or anything. Just come and enjoy the experience and be thankful of what we have here,” Seward said. “We are just taking the place of the kids who need to walk everyday [for water].”

The local event is also in need of volunteers. Those who are interested can email westshore6k@gmail.com. For more information on the event visit teamworldvision.ca.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

 

