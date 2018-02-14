Students who wish to attend SD61 schools outside their catchment area sometimes do so to attend sports programs not offered at their pathway school, such as the rugby academy at Esquimalt High School. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Greater Victoria School District student transfer time begins Thursday

Deadline for out-of-catchment transfer applications is Feb. 23

Families with students wishing to attend an SD61 school outside their catchment area can start applying for a transfer tomorrow (Feb. 15).

To apply, parents or guardians must provide all required documentation, including proof of residence and citizenship, then complete a form at the student’s current school between Feb. 15 and 23. More information on documentation can be found at SD61.bc.ca.

Students who do not live in the catchment but are looking to follow a school pathway upon graduating from elementary to middle school, or middle to secondary school, must also apply for a transfer request. This new stipulation means students are no longer automatically allowed to follow the current school pathway.

If any school receives more transfer requests by grade than the number of seats it can accommodate, a lottery-style wait list will take effect, meaning there is no advantage to applying early.

Students new to the district for September 2018 enrolment are also encouraged to register during this current signup period. The deadline for all student requests and applications is Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

