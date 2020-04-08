Greater Victoria sheriffs, local business deliver food to those struggling with mental health

More than $900 worth of groceries were delivered to members of the Connections Place Society

Rob Booth (left) and Jason Smart, members of the BC Sheriffs Service, helped deliver 34 hampers to members of the Connections Place Society. (File contributed/Connections Place)

A local business owner and Greater Victoria’s BC Sheriffs Service stepped up to help get food to those struggling with mental illness.

On Tuesday, April 6, BC Sheriffs delivered $900 worth of food donated by Ingredients Cafe and Community Market owner, Cindy Meiklejohn, to members of the Saanich-based Connections Place Society.

Connections Place is a local non-profit club for members struggling with mental health. In its first year of operations, Connections served more than 2,000 fresh meals, including $1.00 breakfasts, $2.00 lunches and had more than 2,100 visits to the club.

READ MORE: Clubhouse for those with mental illnesses opens in Saanich

The 34 hampers donated to the club included healthy snacks and beverages which were delivered by sheriffs to people’s homes.

“During difficult times it is so important for people to come together and support our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Chris Forester, executive director of Connections Place. “Our community has done an incredible job of rallying to support each other and we are so grateful to be able to collaborate with local business and our sheriff’s office to provide those who are isolated or in need with some tangible and practical items to brighten people’s day and remind them that we are all in this together.”

For more information visit connectionsplace.org.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

food securitymental health