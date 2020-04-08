Rob Booth (left) and Jason Smart, members of the BC Sheriffs Service, helped deliver 34 hampers to members of the Connections Place Society. (File contributed/Connections Place)

Greater Victoria sheriffs, local business deliver food to those struggling with mental health

More than $900 worth of groceries were delivered to members of the Connections Place Society

A local business owner and Greater Victoria’s BC Sheriffs Service stepped up to help get food to those struggling with mental illness.

On Tuesday, April 6, BC Sheriffs delivered $900 worth of food donated by Ingredients Cafe and Community Market owner, Cindy Meiklejohn, to members of the Saanich-based Connections Place Society.

Connections Place is a local non-profit club for members struggling with mental health. In its first year of operations, Connections served more than 2,000 fresh meals, including $1.00 breakfasts, $2.00 lunches and had more than 2,100 visits to the club.

READ MORE: Clubhouse for those with mental illnesses opens in Saanich

The 34 hampers donated to the club included healthy snacks and beverages which were delivered by sheriffs to people’s homes.

“During difficult times it is so important for people to come together and support our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Chris Forester, executive director of Connections Place. “Our community has done an incredible job of rallying to support each other and we are so grateful to be able to collaborate with local business and our sheriff’s office to provide those who are isolated or in need with some tangible and practical items to brighten people’s day and remind them that we are all in this together.”

For more information visit connectionsplace.org.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

food securitymental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New #yyjegghunt2020 joins the ranks of fun, social distancing activities in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Investigators seek witnesses in death of Langford woman Angela Dalman

Police seek out dash cam footage, home security videos and neighbourhood witnesses

Greater Victoria sheriffs, local business deliver food to those struggling with mental health

More than $900 worth of groceries were delivered to members of the Connections Place Society

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer drop from top 100 most searched items: Used.ca

Firewood, Nintendo Switch take top spots

Swan Lake south wharf demolition complete, area remains off-limits

Sanctuary staff working to ‘re-naturalize’ the south end of the lake

New #yyjegghunt2020 joins the ranks of fun, social distancing activities in Greater Victoria

With hearts and lights illuminating windows and doorways across Greater Victoria as… Continue reading

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Traffic is being diverted around Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue

Thieves steal $5,000 worth of cigarettes and candy from semi trailer in Nanaimo

Culprits hit truckload in shipping company storage yard on Old Victoria Road on Monday

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

Most Read