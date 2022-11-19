Greater Victoria to host Northwestern Francophone Games next summer

The event will run from July 11 to 15, 2023, with most events being held in Oak Bay

Greater Victoria is set to host a new event celebrating the Francophone community born from the ashes of the Canadian Francophone Games in Victoria, which were canceled due to the pandemic.

From July 11 to 15, 2023, the region will host the Northwestern Francophone Games, organized by the Victoria Francophone Society, with most events taking place at Ecole Secondaire Oak Bay, according to a news release.

French-speaking youth from Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories will participate in friendly competitions in culinary and visual arts, music, public speaking, badminton, volleyball, and more over the five days, with cultural events concluding each day of competition.

The games were created after Victoria was supposed to host the Canadian Francophone Games, an event held in a different city every three years, in 2020, but that event was eventually cancelled after several delays due to the pandemic. The new games were created by director Casey Edmunds as a way to maintain the many partnerships created in the leadup to the CFG, which were to be held in B.C. for the first time.

More information on the Northwestern Francophone Games is available online at sfvictoria.ca.

