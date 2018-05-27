Greater Victoria youth earn Scouts’ highest honour

Margaret Krawciw of 1st Douglas (centre), and Adrrian Schmunk of 1st Cedar Hill Mt. Tolmie, speak with Lt. Gov. Janet Austin before receiving their Chief Scout’s awards. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

On Saturday, 21 youth received their Chief Scout’s Award from Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at Berwick Royal Oak.

The Chief Scout’s Award is the highest proficiency award achievable at the Scout level (from ages 11 to 14) in Scouts Canada. To get the award, a Scout must perform over 30 hours of community service, much of it self-directed, as well as a meaningful service project and 18 outdoor Adventure Skill levels.

“You are the best and brightest Scouting has,” said James Legh, chair of the Chief Scout Association of Canada and a Victoria-area lawyer.

The award is a cloth emblem and a parchment certificant signed by the Chief Scout of Canada, who is currently Terry Grant, star of Mantracker.

Jameson Dymond, a 14-year old Lambrick Park student and member of the 5th Garry Oak Scouts, said for their service project, he and other members of his troop organized a meeting between them and residents of a seniors home to talk with them and listen to their stories.

“It’s sometimes nice to slow down to listen to what they’re actually saying and not rush,” said Dymond.

Dymond has been a scout for four years and said he enjoyed the many friends he made while “in tents in some pretty poor situations.”

In her remarks, Austin said the values and activities of the Scouts are ones she learned later in life and continues to practice today.

“Good leaders inspire others to have confidence in them, but the best leaders inspire others to have confidence in themselves,” said Austin. “That, I think, is the kind of leadership we celebrate today.”