Green fingers needed to help grow veggies on Newman Farm

An appeal has been sounded for green-fingered volunteers to help out on Newman Farm this summer.

The Farmlands Trust (FLT) Society is seeking helpers on Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, Aug. 10 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Both drop-in sessions are to assist with maintaining the vegetable garden and raised garden beds at Newman Farm.

The farm season started in May, setting up water lines and planting food and flowers. The raised garden beds and veggie garden were expanded to increase the amount of produce grown, so more food can be donated to the Our Place Society. This is through the FLT Society’s “field to plate” initiative, which includes the planting of a new fruit orchard. Other perennial favourites abound, such as sunflowers, buckwheat and wildflowers.

A statement from the FLT Society reads, “For our summer 2019 volunteer work parties, key activities include managing weeds, picking rocks, and tidying up the garden plots and raised garden beds to support optimal growth.”

Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring their own gloves. Snacks and refreshments will be provided so organizers ask would-be volunteers to let them know if they have any dietary restrictions, food allergies or sensitivities.

If you are interested in joining the work parties at Newman Farm email farmlandstrust@gmail.com. FLT Society lawn signs and balloons will be on the Newman Farm access gate, where volunteers can muster.



