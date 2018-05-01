Grey capes will fly as Kaiden’s Kape Krusaders tackle the Brain Tumour Walk at UVic

Grey capes will fly as Kaiden’s Kape Krusaders tackle the Brain Tumour Walk at the University of Victoria next month.

A year ago Kaiden, 10, one year ago I found out I had Anaplastic Ependymoma stage 3.

In March of last year he kept vomiting and was diagnosed with acid reflux, but just kept losing weight, Finley said. The Parksville boy wound up in Victoria hospital where they discovered the brain tumour and was flown to BC Children’s Hospital.

“He underwent a 12-our surgery and high dose radiation for six weeks,” said mom Tasha Finley.

Kaiden feels good now, heading for an MRI every three months and dealing with side effects of the tumour site and radiation.

Well enough that he wanted to give back.

“We’re just sharing trying to raise $1,000 towards awareness trying to find a cure,” Finley said.

Kaiden’s siblings, mom, family and friends will be a part of the movement to end brain tumours with the Brain Tumour Walk that raises funds and hope for progress in discovering the cause of brain tumours and better treatments for every child and adult diagnosed.

Doing the walk was important “to stop tumours and find signs of tumours before they get so big like mine did for other kids,” said Kaiden.

“To give back. to help other kids,” adds mom Tasha Finley.

Kaiden hopes to make the 2.5 km walk, there’s also a 5km walk, though he still tires easily.

The goal is to raise a little cash, some hope an dawareness of the symptoms, says mom.

“We would have never thought of that. Now we have read on brain cancer sites the symptoms and he had every single one of them,” Finley said. “We got to Children’s they said we were lucky because two weeks he wouldn’t be with us. We were pretty lucky.”

The family expects to stay with family in Oak Bay for the 23rd annual Victoria Brain Tumour Walk on Sunday, May 27 at the University of Victoria. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with a survivor photo at 9 and opening ceremonies a few minutes ahead of teh 10 a.m. walk start.

Support Kaiden’s team at braintumourevents.ca.