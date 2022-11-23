The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in spring 2023. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)

The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in spring 2023. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)

Ground broken on West Shore skate park

Completion is scheduled for spring 2023

The storied cycle of the West Shore skate park has hit a major milestone, as construction work starts at West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The first dirt was lifted Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning in gloomy weather conditions, but many will have greeted the news sunnily. The skatepark has been the subject of concerted campaigning by community members after Belmont skate park was demolished in 2015, along with the old secondary school.

Back in October, the federal government announced $627,151 in funding to help push the project along. The finalized design lays out a 13,000-square-foot skate park that allows for free skateboarding, scooting, cycling and rollerblading.

“Community amenities like skate parks provide spaces for people of all ages to build skills, take part in healthy activities and build friendships. By investing in shared public spaces like the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society’s new skate park, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians meet up with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future,” Harjit Sajjan, minister for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, said in a statement.

Completion is scheduled for spring 2023.

READ MORE: New skate park officially coming to the West Shore in early 2023

READ MORE: Colwood to explore contributing additional funding to make skatepark a reality

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Colwood,ColwoodWest ShoreWest Shore Parks and Recreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

Just Posted

Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)
Court dismisses appeal of Oak Bay father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in spring 2023. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)
Ground broken on West Shore skate park

Canadians pay the fourth most on average for a beer among countries competing at the World Cup. (Pixabay photo)
Canada has the fourth most expensive beer cost of World Cup Nations

Paddles were installed by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and T’esots’en, Patrick Kelly, a member of the award selection committee, on Nov. 22, kicking off the call for nominations for the 2023 B.C. Reconciliation Awards. (Courtesy of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia)
PHOTOS: Artists’ paddles hung in Victoria symbolize commitment to reconciliation

Pop-up banner image