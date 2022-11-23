Ground broken on West Shore skate park

The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in spring 2023. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)

The storied cycle of the West Shore skate park has hit a major milestone, as construction work starts at West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The first dirt was lifted Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning in gloomy weather conditions, but many will have greeted the news sunnily. The skatepark has been the subject of concerted campaigning by community members after Belmont skate park was demolished in 2015, along with the old secondary school.

Back in October, the federal government announced $627,151 in funding to help push the project along. The finalized design lays out a 13,000-square-foot skate park that allows for free skateboarding, scooting, cycling and rollerblading.

“Community amenities like skate parks provide spaces for people of all ages to build skills, take part in healthy activities and build friendships. By investing in shared public spaces like the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society’s new skate park, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians meet up with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future,” Harjit Sajjan, minister for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, said in a statement.

Completion is scheduled for spring 2023.

