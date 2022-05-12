(Matson Conservation Area)

Habitat Acquisition Trust throws Spring Fling for work on Matson Conservation Area

May 15 event in Esquimalt offers opportunity to learn about upcoming conservation work

Celebrating the success of several provincially funded conversation projects throughout the past year, Habitat Acquisition Trust will be hosting a Spring Fling celebration at the Matson Conversation Area on Esquimalt’s West Song Walkway on May 15.

The area was the site of habitat restoration projects funded by the Conversation Economic Stimulus Initiative and BC Recovery Plan over the past year. A four-person crew worked to restore the area’s Garry oak ecosystem adjacent to the Salish Sea and located on the unceded territories of the Lekwungen-speaking peoples, the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations. Work included the removal of invasive plants, planting of native species and the development of interpretive signage, according to a news release.

READ ALSO: Sc'ianew signs deal working with partners to protect Mary Hill

READ ALSO: 23-hectare land donation in Highlands extends permanent habitat protection

The Spring Fling from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 will “celebrate, showcase, and continue the momentum that has been sparked by the accomplishments this past year,” said habitat management coordinator Sara Lax. It will be open to all ages and will feature opportunities to learn about the history of the Matson Conservation Area.

Local artist Joanne Thompson will be creating a painting of the blooming coastal prairie oak meadows, the Getting Higher Choir will offer a live performance, and Crust Bakery will offer treats and refreshments. Events, activities and information tables – including on how to volunteer with the Habitat Acquisition Trust’s upcoming season – will be located along the Songhees Walkway and at the end of Garrett Place in Esquimalt.

EsquimaltSalish Sea

