Habitat for Humanity Victoria hosts an action-packed fundraiser on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity launches Victoria family challenge fundraising event

The Road To Home fundraiser set to be an activity-filled day

Habitat for Humanity Victoria is stirring up summer fun with the launch of a coming fundraiser.

The Road to Home Family Challenge is set for Aug. 23, with competitive activities for families and friend groups.

“We may not be travelling to faraway places, attending concerts, events or camps this Summer but that doesn’t mean we can’t create our own fun right here at home,” reads a Habitat release.

Those who sign up will spend the day outdoors competing in challenges throughout various places in the city and have a chance to win a grand prize.

“We encourage all participants to take their time and enjoy the sites as they drive between activities, then compete to see who can complete the challenges in the fastest time (no speeding) or correctly identify the most mystery objects.”

Registration costs $250 for a group of up to six people. Each group will get a gift pack, snacks, and a competition card before hitting the road.

“This event is about families supporting families, adapting to the challenges we all face this summer,” said Yolanda Meijer, CEO Habitat Victoria. “This is a great opportunity to get out and have some fun while maintaining physical distancing, see our active build projects – and to meet our new Habitat families along the way.”

For more information or to sign up visit habitatvictoria.com/roadtohome.

