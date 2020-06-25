Habitat for Humanity Victoria launches $200K in 100 days campaign

One of 11 families who will become homeowners thanks to a Habitat for Humanity Victoria fundraising campaign. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

A new Habitat for Humanity Victoria campaign aims to help provide 11 local families with affordable homeownership.

The $200K in 100 days fundraising campaign will help to complete a 10-unit townhome project in North Saanich and a small, single-family home in Central Saanich to house Habitat’s newest partner families.

“When I think about how the uncertainties of the past few months have made us all feel, I can’t imagine what it’s like to also live with the stress of housing instability and the lack of affordable alternatives in the local area each and every day,” said Yolanda Meijer, CEO of Habitat Victoria. “This crisis has highlighted just how important it is to have somewhere to call home.”

The partner families are contributing 500 hours of volunteering on top of their full-time careers as drivers, caregivers, lab technicians, construction workers, educators and more.

Habitat is seeking minimum donations of $1,000 per person, with a goal to raise $200,000 between June 23 and Sept. 30. The campaign has already raised $23,000 towards its goal.

Campaign chair Sybil Verch says local donors are the key to transforming these families’ lives.

“I truly believe in the value of homeownership and have seen first-hand the difference it makes for families who partner with Habitat,” she said. “They have the drive and determination to be successful, they just need a hand-up to get there – and that’s where you come in!”

To donate or learn more about the family partners, visit habitatvictoria.com/youarethekey.

