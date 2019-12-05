Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

A new poll hosted reports that 85 per cent of British Columbians surveyed feel it’s important to have a holiday spending budget, yet only 16 per cent say they will set an exact budget.

The poll – hosted on the Angus Reid Forum for Coast Capital Savings – surveyed 805 B.C. adults from Nov. 1 to 5.

On average, those surveyed expect they will spend $921 this holiday season, through a combination of gifts, parties and outings, charitable donations, gifts for themselves and holiday decorations.

This compares to an average of $954 last year.

While 16 per cent of respondents say they will set an exact budget this holiday season, 35 per cent say they will set a loose budget and likely spend more than planned, while 49 per cent will not set a spending budget at all.

“The temptation to spend beyond our means during the holiday season is something we can all relate to,” said Rachel Coyle, vice president of retail operations for Coast Capital Savings.

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of respondents say they expect to pay off their holiday bills within the first month.

Almost half of respondents (49 per cent) feel holiday spending will put a bit of pressure on their household finances, with nine per cent feeling a lot of pressure.

Participants also highlighted a number of ways in which they will try and keep spending down, including placing a dollar limit on gift giving, making personalized gifts or crafts, limiting the number of purchases for themselves, and spending quality time with friends and family instead of exchanging gifts.

RELATED: On average, each Canadian spent more than $2,500 online in 2018

Previous story
Esquimalt Celebration of Lights ‘switches on’ Christmas for 14th year

Just Posted

More than a million square feet of rental units proposed for downtown Victoria development

The Harris Green development proposed to take over two large lots on Yates Street

Greater Victoria sees lowest rainfall numbers for November in decades

Only a third of the expected rainfall was seen across the Capital Region

Esquimalt Celebration of Lights ‘switches on’ Christmas for 14th year

Free community events draws hundreds for parade, entertainment and visits with Santa

West Shore sees drop in traffic violations

The 315 violations in first six months of the year represent a 42 per cent decrease from 2018

French horn player brings holiday spirit to an Oak Bay afternoon

Musician raising money for Wounded Warriors, plays horn at veteran ceremonies

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Most Read