Harbour clean up in Sidney draws 70 volunteers
Peninsula Streams Society organized the clean up of Tsehum Harbour
More than 70 volunteers, including Santa Claus himself, helped to clean up the beaches around Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour Saturday. They removed in the words of one organizer “lots of debris” including Styrofoam, cigarette butts, carpets, old pieces of boats, a toilet seat and much much more. Peninsula Streams Society organized the event.
wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com
