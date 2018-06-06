HarbourCats and Pacifica Housing team up to play ball

The Victoria HarbourCats are teaming up with Pacifica Housing for a special day of baseball. On June 16, up to 250 children and their parents, all residents of Pacifica buildings, will get a chance to play ball with the HarbourCats players then attend that night’s West Coast League game for just $2. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

For the second year in a row, Pacifica Housing and the Victoria HarbourCats are hosting a special day or families living in subsidized housing.

Two-hundred and fifty kids and their parents are invited to play ball with HarbourCats players on Saturday, June 16, then watch that night’s game for only $2. A bouncy castle, games, arts and crafts and healthy snacks will also be a part of the day.

“We’re excited to do a special day with the HarbourCats,” said Dean Fortin, executive director of Pacifica, which houses approximately 2,000 residents in Greater Victoria. “It’s a light and fun way to highlight how important affordable housing is … and a great event for families who would not be able to afford such an event otherwise.”

It’s also a great way for kids living in subsidized housing to make connections with role models, he added. “It’s important to have kids see their early heroes, and remind the 18 year-old players why they’re playing ball in the first place.”

Parents of upcoming attendees are also excited about the event.

“My son plays baseball and really loves having the opportunity to play alongside the Victoria HarbourCats,” said Danica Forsyth, a Pacifica tenant and mother of two young children. “It’s important that events such as these are available for folks living in subsidized housing, many of whom are young families.”

The tickets are being provided by the team, in partnership with law firm Acheson Sweeney Foley Sahota LLP.

The scrub game and mini games run from 3 to 5:30 p.m., with the WCL game between the HarbourCats and Port Angeles Lefties getting underway at 6:35.

Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the game, with proceeds going to the Virtues Youth Group, a free on-site weekly drop-in program for children aged four to 14 living in Pacifica’s subsidized family housing complexes.

For more information about the special day you can head to pacificahousing.ca/pacifica-day-with-harbour-cats/.

