The Victoria HarbourCats are teaming up with Pacifica Housing for a special day of baseball. On June 16, up to 250 children and their parents, all residents of Pacifica buildings, will get a chance to play ball with the HarbourCats players then attend that night’s West Coast League game for just $2. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

HarbourCats and Pacifica Housing team up to play ball

250-plus subsidized housing residents will play catch with players, attend game that night

For the second year in a row, Pacifica Housing and the Victoria HarbourCats are hosting a special day or families living in subsidized housing.

Two-hundred and fifty kids and their parents are invited to play ball with HarbourCats players on Saturday, June 16, then watch that night’s game for only $2. A bouncy castle, games, arts and crafts and healthy snacks will also be a part of the day.

“We’re excited to do a special day with the HarbourCats,” said Dean Fortin, executive director of Pacifica, which houses approximately 2,000 residents in Greater Victoria. “It’s a light and fun way to highlight how important affordable housing is … and a great event for families who would not be able to afford such an event otherwise.”

It’s also a great way for kids living in subsidized housing to make connections with role models, he added. “It’s important to have kids see their early heroes, and remind the 18 year-old players why they’re playing ball in the first place.”

Parents of upcoming attendees are also excited about the event.

“My son plays baseball and really loves having the opportunity to play alongside the Victoria HarbourCats,” said Danica Forsyth, a Pacifica tenant and mother of two young children. “It’s important that events such as these are available for folks living in subsidized housing, many of whom are young families.”

RELATED: Victoria housing provider launches crisis prevention program to combat homelessness

The tickets are being provided by the team, in partnership with law firm Acheson Sweeney Foley Sahota LLP.

The scrub game and mini games run from 3 to 5:30 p.m., with the WCL game between the HarbourCats and Port Angeles Lefties getting underway at 6:35.

Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the game, with proceeds going to the Virtues Youth Group, a free on-site weekly drop-in program for children aged four to 14 living in Pacifica’s subsidized family housing complexes.

For more information about the special day you can head to pacificahousing.ca/pacifica-day-with-harbour-cats/.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Boardwalk across Saanich’s Swan Lake closes until fall

Just Posted

HarbourCats and Pacifica Housing team up to play ball

250-plus subsidized housing residents will play catch with players, attend game that night

Sisters of St. Ann’s $450,000 donation will help Cool Aid build more housing on Gorge Rd.

Funds will go towards replacing the Cedar Grove supportive housing complex

BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas

Boardwalk across Saanich’s Swan Lake closes until fall

Work begins on $800,000 project to replace 300-metre floating boardwalk

Houseboat fire in Sidney sends two people to hospital

Nearby yacht workers rushed in to help after seeing smoke from a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery

A Salmon Arm Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room

Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’

VIDEO: Ucluelet kayak guides circumnavigate Vancouver Island

“It was actually a really powerful spiritual journey.”

Most Read