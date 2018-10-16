HarbourCats Foundation hosts inaugural Halloween Costume Ball Fundaraiser

The Victoria HarbourCats Foundation scares up its inaugural Halloween Monster Mash Costume Ball Fundraiser.

“Funds raised from the event will help to support baseball and softball efforts across the Greater Victoria area by helping make these two sports more affordable for children,” said Richard Michaels, president of the Victoria HarbourCats Foundation. “Whether it be assisting in the purchase of much-needed equipment, or registration fee support, the Foundation strives to foster the growth and sustainability of baseball and softball so that all youth enjoy the opportunity to play these wonderful pastimes.”

The foundation aims to make it so more families and children can participate in baseball and softball around the region.

The fundraiser features dancing to a live performance by The Consenting Adults Band and Haunting Sounds by DJ Clinton. There will be a costume contest for the scariest, funniest, and best overall costume, as well as a contest for the best evil laugh or scary ghost sound.

The inaugural Halloween Monster Mash Costume Ball Fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. at The Roundhouse at Bayview Place, 253 Esquimalt Road.

Tickets for the event are offered at $100 per person and are available online at eventbrite.com/e/victoria-harbourcats-foundation-1st-annual-halloween-monster-mash-costume-ball-fundraiser-tickets-51076759964



