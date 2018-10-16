(Sooke News Mirror file photo)

HarbourCats Foundation hosts inaugural Halloween Costume Ball Fundaraiser

The Victoria HarbourCats Foundation scares up its inaugural Halloween Monster Mash Costume Ball Fundraiser.

“Funds raised from the event will help to support baseball and softball efforts across the Greater Victoria area by helping make these two sports more affordable for children,” said Richard Michaels, president of the Victoria HarbourCats Foundation. “Whether it be assisting in the purchase of much-needed equipment, or registration fee support, the Foundation strives to foster the growth and sustainability of baseball and softball so that all youth enjoy the opportunity to play these wonderful pastimes.”

RELATED: HarbourCats Foundation aims to boost Victoria-area baseball and softball numbers

The foundation aims to make it so more families and children can participate in baseball and softball around the region.

The fundraiser features dancing to a live performance by The Consenting Adults Band and Haunting Sounds by DJ Clinton. There will be a costume contest for the scariest, funniest, and best overall costume, as well as a contest for the best evil laugh or scary ghost sound.

The inaugural Halloween Monster Mash Costume Ball Fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. at The Roundhouse at Bayview Place, 253 Esquimalt Road.

Tickets for the event are offered at $100 per person and are available online at eventbrite.com/e/victoria-harbourcats-foundation-1st-annual-halloween-monster-mash-costume-ball-fundraiser-tickets-51076759964


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Monterey Faces: Meet Elsie Farr

Just Posted

The last day before legalization: what local dispensaries are doing

Some local dispensaries are shutting down, while others are planning big celebrations

Thieves target Sooke school’s emergency supplies

Journey middle school victims for a second time

Advanced voting numbers top 4,000 in Saanich, Victoria

Voters in both communities have one more chance to cast an early ballot Oct. 17

HarbourCats Foundation hosts inaugural Halloween Costume Ball Fundaraiser

The Victoria HarbourCats Foundation scares up its inaugural Halloween Monster Mash Costume… Continue reading

Additional data from Point-in-Time survey finds most homeless people are local

Most homeless people are young men between the ages of 18 and 24

VIDEO: 41 years later, author publishes story he wrote at 6 years old

Troy Wilson originally created Captain Otter while in Grade 1

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Duncan play faces challenges even before first performance as thieves strike

Thefts hamper Deathtrap days before opening at Mercury Theatre

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Most Read