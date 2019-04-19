HarbourCats partner with Tour de Victoria for ‘Bike to the Park Day’

Fans encouraged to cycle in to games all season long

The Victoria HarbourCats are partnering with Tour de Victoria in hopes of getting fans cycling to games this summer. (Courtesy of Victoria HarbourCats)

The Victoria HarbourCats want locals to get to their games on two wheels, not four.

That’s why they’ve partnered with Tour de Victoria and cyclist Ryder Hesjedal, in hopes of getting fans biking to the Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park (RAP) this summer.

While the HarbourCats hope to see people use their bikes all summer long, the final regular season HarbourCats game on Aug. 11 will be ‘Bike to the Park Day,’ in celebration of Victoria’s cycling culture and as a lead-in for the Tour de Victoria on Aug. 17 – where an estimated 2,000 cyclists of all ages and abilities will hit the pavement in a mass-participation cycling event with seven distance options.

The cycling-baseball partnership was started in the hopes of getting fans active too.

“We know how convenient our location is, for people to walk or cycle to the park — and we also know what Ryder’s name means in this community, so it’s a perfect fit to do this,” said Jim Swanson, general manager and managing partner of the HarbourCats.

“We have nine day games this season, and those in particular are perfect days to ride to the game. Holding this Bike to the Park Day with a 1 p.m. start on that last Sunday is ideal for everyone.”

And youth are encouraged to hop on their bikes too. If prizes and activities don’t get them pedaling, then the chance to bike on the field before the game might do the trick.

“This day will be a way to further recognize how fun, friendly and convenient cycling in our region is,” said the HarbourCats in a media release.

Swanson said the biking event “will be part of our season-ending Fan Appreciation Day with Passion Sports, always a great day at the park.”

The HarbourCats 2019 season includes 27 league games and starts June 7. Tickets can be purchased online at harbourcats.ticketrocket.co.

