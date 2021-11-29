Muppet Man of Duncan B.C.’s Helmet Head Canada has shared the locations of this year’s holiday toy drive. (Courtesy of Helmet Head Canada)

Helmet cover company undertaking Vancouver Island hospital toy drive

Donations accepted at Bay Centre, Barnes Harley Davidson, North Oyster Fire Department

Duncan B.C.’s hilarious helmet cover distributor, Helmet Head Canada, has begun a toy campaign on behalf of three Vancouver Island hospitals and is asking for the public’s help.

Drop-off bins for the holiday toy drive can be found at the Bay Centre customer service centre in Downtown Victoria, the Barnes Harley Davidson dealership on West Shore Parkway in Langford and the North Oyster Fire Department at 4821 Yellow Point Rd. near Nanaimo.

The drive will go towards the pediatric units of Nanaimo Regional, Campbell River and Victoria General hospitals, Helmet Head Canada’s “Muppet Man” said in an email.

