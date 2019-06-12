Oak Bays municipally owned nine-hole, par 3 Henderson Golf Course is hosting free golf for dads from 9 a.m. to noon on Fathers Day, June 16. (Black Press File Photo)

Henderson course offers free golf for dads on Father’s Day

Kindergym also slated for that day

Oak Bay offers free golf to dads for Father’s Day on Sunday morning.

But don’t head to Oak Bay Recreation for a Father’s Day swim, because the pool is closed for bi-annual maintenance.

Henderson Recreation is handing out free golf passes from 9 a.m. to noon and is also hosting Kindergym beween 11 a.m. and noon.

Henderson course offers free golf for dads on Father's Day

Kindergym also slated for that day

