Hey Victoria: What’s going on in your neighbourhood?

A sea of people make their way up and down Douglas Street during Car Free Day on Sunday afternoon in 2017. The 2018 Car Free YYJ is coming up, as well as many other events in different communities. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Looking for something fun and interesting to do around Victoria? Check out what’s going on in your area, as presented by your local neighbourhood associations.

Burnside Gorge:

Celebrate World Oceans day in Esquimalt Gorge Park on June 2 between 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Highlights include guided canoe tours, local vendors, live music, kids activities, food trucks and nature walks.

Downtown Resident’s Association:

On June 17 the Car Free YYJ day is back on Douglas Street. Over 400 local businesses, artisans and food vendors will line the streets filled with games, events and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Mark the calendar for Aug. 8 for the Eats and Beats 2018 festival. The temporary pop-up park will channel ideas from the successful event in 2017 on Lower Johnson Street and the Fiesta on Fort in 2016. Details will be released shortly.

Fairfield Gonzales:

Join the Fairfield community book club; it runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the last Monday of every month at the Youth Space in the Fairfield community space at 1330 Fairfield Rd.

On June 23 you can check out the monthly clothing swap at the Fairfield Community Place. Gently used clothing is welcome, or you can also come down and fill up a bag for free! The event runs 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fernwood:

Check out a performance of A Beautiful View, presented by the Hapax theatre at the Paul Fillips Hall, 1923 Fernwood Rd. The story explores a relationship and a friendship that defies categorization between two women over a decade of their lives. Shows run June 7 to 9 at 8 p.m.

Hillside-Quadra:

Bored and need a place to hang out? You can head to the weekly Quadra Village Community Youth Drop-In Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. A variety of activities happens each week and the space offers a large projection TV, PlayStation 3, outdoor basketball, computer access, a pool table, ping pong table, floor hockey, air hockey and a lounge.

Rockland:

Check out the Supernatural: Art, Technology and the Forest, contemporary art display featuring photos and videos combined with technical aspects, to explore the idea of the forest as a social and cultural artifact. Find it at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, 1040 Moss St. now until Sept. 3.