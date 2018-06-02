A sea of people make their way up and down Douglas Street during Car Free Day on Sunday afternoon in 2017. The 2018 Car Free YYJ is coming up, as well as many other events in different communities. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Hey Victoria: What’s going on in your neighbourhood?

Check out some highlights from your local community associations

Looking for something fun and interesting to do around Victoria? Check out what’s going on in your area, as presented by your local neighbourhood associations.

Burnside Gorge:

Celebrate World Oceans day in Esquimalt Gorge Park on June 2 between 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Highlights include guided canoe tours, local vendors, live music, kids activities, food trucks and nature walks.

Downtown Resident’s Association:

On June 17 the Car Free YYJ day is back on Douglas Street. Over 400 local businesses, artisans and food vendors will line the streets filled with games, events and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Mark the calendar for Aug. 8 for the Eats and Beats 2018 festival. The temporary pop-up park will channel ideas from the successful event in 2017 on Lower Johnson Street and the Fiesta on Fort in 2016. Details will be released shortly.

Fairfield Gonzales:

Join the Fairfield community book club; it runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the last Monday of every month at the Youth Space in the Fairfield community space at 1330 Fairfield Rd.

On June 23 you can check out the monthly clothing swap at the Fairfield Community Place. Gently used clothing is welcome, or you can also come down and fill up a bag for free! The event runs 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fernwood:

Check out a performance of A Beautiful View, presented by the Hapax theatre at the Paul Fillips Hall, 1923 Fernwood Rd. The story explores a relationship and a friendship that defies categorization between two women over a decade of their lives. Shows run June 7 to 9 at 8 p.m.

Hillside-Quadra:

Bored and need a place to hang out? You can head to the weekly Quadra Village Community Youth Drop-In Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. A variety of activities happens each week and the space offers a large projection TV, PlayStation 3, outdoor basketball, computer access, a pool table, ping pong table, floor hockey, air hockey and a lounge.

Rockland:

Check out the Supernatural: Art, Technology and the Forest, contemporary art display featuring photos and videos combined with technical aspects, to explore the idea of the forest as a social and cultural artifact. Find it at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, 1040 Moss St. now until Sept. 3.

Previous story
Salvation Army celebrates Doughnut Girls

Just Posted

REVIEW: Strong emotions felt in latest Blue Bridge Theatre offering

Local cast, crew do great justice to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, writes Sheila Martindale

Saanich residents living in a crash zone

Stretch of Maplegrove Road the site on numerous crashes

Teacher shortages cause concerns for September

Difficulties filling specialized positions has left many schools scrambling

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach

Versatile Suneil Karod winds up hockey campaign sharing in a Royal Bank Cup win

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Camp offers all that jazz

Five-day camp in Saanich aims to fuel jazz performance skills

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

Most Read