Just as there are many layers to a forest system, planting lemon trees, peppers and nut trees can help provide a regenerative, sustainable and integrated food system (File photo)

Highlands councillors to offer tips on how to eat your landscape

Event starts at 7pm on Wednesday, April 17 at Metchosin Community House

Two experienced ecological consultants are leading a presentation Wednesday that looks at the ways people can change their landscapes and their yards to produce food forests. Highlands councillors Gord and Ann Baird grow enough fruits and veggies on their rocky hilltop in the Highlands to meet their needs year-round.

ALSO READ: Highlands councillor underpins CRD climate change declaration with some ‘uncomfortable’ specifics

“Everything we do revolves around integrated sustainability,” Gord Baird says. Their two-story load-bearing cob house uses a grey water system, recycles rainwater, has a compost toilet system and is solar powered.

ALSO READ: Losing inches on a carbon waistline

They get food year-round from 300 or so plants and trees in a acre of land, Baird says. “It’s a living laboratory, it represents a model as to what people can do to be more sustainable.” Aside from some bad humor, Baird says people can expect to learn about planting a natural ecosystem. “Food forestry is basically how we can mimic natural forest ecology but to use plants that are beneficial for food generation,” he says.

ALSO READ: Highlands challenging B.C. municipalities to reduce ecological footprint

Just as there are many layers to a forest system, planting lemon trees, peppers and nut trees can help provide a regenerative, sustainable and integrated food system.

A copy of the presentation will be made available at eco-sense.ca. ‘Eat Your Landscape” begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Metchosin Community House, 4430 Happy Valley Road. Admission is free.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Annual Easter event continues to grow in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Bonjour My Friend bus tour kicks off in Victoria

Bus starts cross-country tour to talk to Canadians about language diversity

Victoria teens medal big at track nationals

Riley Pickrell, Sarah van Dam hit track cycling podium

Victoria crowd rallies for action on overdose crisis

Protestors call for new policies, safe supply and decriminalization

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes three tonnes of hashish in second drug bust

Ship seizes and destroys drugs off coast of Oman

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Most Read