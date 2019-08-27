Westley Wilson (top) and brother Malcolm Wilson participated in the firefighter course at a past Highlands Fling. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highlands Fling a community celebration

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Highlands 2019 Community Fling will serve up a variety of ways to celebrate community with enough fun to put a spring in your step, whatever your age.

“It’s the premier community event of the year,” said Scott Richardson, chair of the Highlands District Community Association. “A great opportunity for Highlanders to say hello to their neighbours and folks from neighbouring communities.”

This year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7, features a family-oriented mix of music and entertainment, beginning with a performance by Cookeilidh at 12:30 p.m. The popular Victoria quartet featuring a guitar, bass, flute and fiddle, has garnered a following for their high energy traditional and modernized Celtic tunes.

Magician and illusionist Donald Dunphy’s show at 2:15 p.m. offers a blend of amazement, laughter and lots of audience participation, followed by the David Santana Trio’s take on power reggae and ska at 3:15.

“A lot of volunteer effort goes into putting together the event,” Richardson noted. “I think we have a great lineup of music and entertainment.”

A dunk tank, obstacle course, tug-of-war and games will provide plenty of family activities, and there will be vendors, crafts and food as well.

The Highlands Community Fling takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at Caleb Pike Heritage Park at 1589 Millstream Rd.

