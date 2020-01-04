Highlands on the lookout for commitee volunteers

Deadline Feb. 14 for various committee openings

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The District of Highlands is looking for people who want to take an active role in shaping the future of their community.

The District is looking for volunteers for the Highlands Heritage Select Committee, Highlands Social Sustainability Select Committee and Sustainable Land Use Select Committee.

”Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy,” said Highlands Mayor Ken Williams. “You vote in federal, provincial and municipal elections every few years, but when you volunteer, you get to vote every day on the kind of community you want to live in.”

“The high level of volunteerism in this community is one of the things I’m very proud of,” he added. “We really value the time and energy volunteers provide in making a significant difference in our community.”

Williams cited volunteers who worked with a consultant in August on an archaeological investigation of the original lime kiln in the Highlands, which was in use from 1887 to 1907. “A lot of people are interested in the history of the Highlands,” he said. “The Titanic was built by professionals, but Noah’s Ark was built by volunteers,” he added with a chuckle.

If you have a couple of hours a month to volunteer on one of these committees, forward your submission by Feb. 14 to Highlands corporate officer Tina Neurater at 1980 Millstream Rd., V9B 6H1. Terms of reference for these committees are available at highlands.bc.ca/367/2014-Select-Committees, or email tneurauter@highlands.ca.

Residents can also provide feedback to select committees as an e-participant, but that does not include the opportunity to vote on items on the committee’s agenda.

