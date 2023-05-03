Longtime friends Annette Quan, Brenda Yanchuk, and Connie Scheurer during the 2020 Hike for Hospice. The trio has participated since 2013 in honour of a passed colleague. (File photo courtesy Victoria Hospice)

Longtime friends Annette Quan, Brenda Yanchuk, and Connie Scheurer during the 2020 Hike for Hospice. The trio has participated since 2013 in honour of a passed colleague. (File photo courtesy Victoria Hospice)

Hike for Hospice returns to James Bay this weekend

Annual Victoria Hospice fundraiser offers participants a chance to honour loved ones

The annual Hike for Hospice returns to Fisherman’s Wharf Park in James Bay on Sunday (May 7).

The celebration, honouring those no longer with us, supports compassionate end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice.

The 3.5 km walk offers friendly competition and awards for the top individual and team fundraisers, as well as workplace and service club challenges. Four-legged participants can also compete for the coveted ‘pawsitive’ spirit or best-dressed dog awards.

Participants can also honour loved ones by leaving a note on the Tree of Remembrance.

The event includes entertainment by Mufaro Marimba, a silent auction, face painting, snacks and more.

Registration gets underway at 9 a.m. before the walk starts at 10 a.m.

For more information, go to victoriahospice.org/event/hike-for-hospice-3.

ALSO READ: Victoria Hospice bereavement counsellors dealing with a tsunami of grief

ALSO READ: ‘The gift I didn’t expect’: Woman saying thanks to Victoria Hospice with bottle drive

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Hospice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 104-year-old Oak Bay veteran embarks on 4th fundraiser for Save the Children

Just Posted

A load of construction and demolition waste dumped at Hartland Landfill in 2022. The Capital Regional District is looking to ban recyclable wood and construction waste from the landfill. (Courtesy of Tetra Tech Canada)
CRD aims to ban recyclable wood and construction waste from landfill

Longtime friends Annette Quan, Brenda Yanchuk, and Connie Scheurer during the 2020 Hike for Hospice. The trio has participated since 2013 in honour of a passed colleague. (File photo courtesy Victoria Hospice)
Hike for Hospice returns to James Bay this weekend

Central Saanich police are asking for help locating Dau Nguyen last seen on April 26. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Service)
Police seek missing Vietnamese man last seen in Central Saanich

Ted Smith, the founder of the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club and the club’s lawyer Kirk Tousaw, stand with supporters outside of the Victoria courthouse prior to filing a lawsuit against the province. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club files lawsuit, injunction against province