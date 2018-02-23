No Ivy League – Join this weekly restoration group with Friends of Uplands Park, helping to restore the endangered Garry Oak Ecosystem by removing invasive English Ivy and other invasive plants. Sundays through to March 25. Meet from 1 to 3 p.m. at the kiosks at Cattle Point. Tools and gloves will be provided, instruction given, and areas to work in will be determined by Oak Bay Parks Management Plan. Suitable for all ages. An excellent volunteer opportunity for students.

Hit list of things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday, Feb. 23

Anything Goes – Oak Bay High presents the musical Anything Goes starting Feb. 23. Anything Goes runs Feb. 23, 24, 28 and March 1,2,3 at 7;30 p.m. with a matinee Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at the school, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. Tickets, $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, are available at Ivy’s Bookshop (2188 Oak Bay Ave.), The Shieling (3948 Cadboro Bay Rd.) and Oak Bay High office.

The Victoria Early Spring Home Expo promises plenty of ideas for homeowners. The home expo is free and takes place at Pearkes Recreation Centre Friday from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Monterey rummage sale The annual fundraiser Monterey Recreation Activity Association runs Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale fills the Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave. in Oak Bay.

Victoria Church of the Nazarene celebrates 40 years in the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4277 Quadra St. There will be a Hawaiian luau with games, food and fun for all.

Piano Studio Recital featuring UVic School of Music students, 2 p.m. in UVic’s Phillip T. Young Recital Hall. Admission by donation.

Flute Studio Recital featuring UVic School of Music students, 7 p.m. in UVic’s Phillip T. Young Recital Hall. Admission by donation.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Raccoons are Wild at the Swan Lake Nature House, 3873 Swan Lake Rd. Drop in anytime from noon to 3 p.m. for crafts, a puppet show and hands-on exploration. Admission by Donation.

Violin Studio Recital featuring UVic School of Music students, 2 p.m. in UVic’s Phillip T. Young Recital Hall. Admission by donation.

