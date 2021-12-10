Three City of Langford employees pose for a quick photo on Goldstream Avenue. They have been working night shifts to install holiday displays this past month to help make city streets sparkle. (Photo courtesy of the City of Langford)

Holiday spirit sparkles in Langford

Santa’s helpers working hard to make the city shine

Mirroring their counterpart in the red suit, City of Langford employees have been putting in some long nights, through some extreme weather, but it hasn’t dampened their spirits while they make Langford’s holiday decor sparkle.

The city is encouraging everyone to come out to enjoy the festive lights and displays set up around Langford.

With the support of a long list of sponsors, the city is also offering some socially distanced events at City Centre Park, horse-drawn carriage tours and a photo-worthy tinsel tunnel up on a mountain top among others.

See the full list of fun at langford.ca/christmas.

