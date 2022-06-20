Greater Victoria resident Beau Williams is all smiles celebrating his recent $1 million win on the Lotto Max draw. (Courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)

Home sweet home in the plans for Victoria $1 million lotto winner

Beau Williams also looks to use his winnings to travel across Canada

A new home is in the works for the latest lottery winner from Greater Victoria.

Victoria resident and avid hockey fan Beau Williams moved a lot closer to his goal of buying a home after he won a $1-million Maxmillions prize on the June 7 Lotto Max draw.

Williams, who bought the ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on West Saanich Road, was in a state of shock the day he cashed in his winning ticket.

“I was at a Save-On-Foods and had to check my ticket five times because I didn’t believe it. I gave it to the cashier to check and I was in disbelief,” he said in a release.

The first person he shared the news with was his girlfriend, who he said was “excited and also in disbelief.”

Besides helping him buy a home, the win will also prompt Williams to plan another bucket list item – a long-distance driving holiday.

“I’ve always wanted to do a road trip across Canada. A couple years ago, my girlfriend and I were going to drive across the country and then COVID hit.”

He says the “unreal” win takes a lot of the stress off when it comes to achieving some of his life plans.

B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $52 million in winnings from Lotto Max this year.

