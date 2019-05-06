Homecoming Gala raises funds to help Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable

Cool Aid hosts its third annual Homecoming Gala on Saturday, May 25

In 2017, the inaugural Homecoming gala raised over $90,000 to support vulnerable people living in poverty. (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

The third annual Homecoming Gala hits Ship Point on the Inner Harbour next month in an evening of food, fun and live auction items to aid the city’s vulnerable.

The event celebrates the community’s generosity and features delicious catering, local beverages, live music, an auction and a chance to double all donations thanks to the generosity of honourary event chair Andrew Beckerman and the Viveka Foundation.

READ ALSO: Cool Aid Society saves affordable apartment from uncertain future

In 2017, the inaugural gala raised more than $90,000 to support vulnerable people living in poverty. In 2018, it raised an additional $140,000. This year the organization aims to exceed this amount, with the proceeds going to build homes, lives and community for vulnerable people in Greater Victoria.

Cool Aid hosts its third annual Homecoming Gala on Saturday, May 25.

For ticket sales visit CoolAid.org/homecoming.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter