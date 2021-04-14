Hometown Heroes Lottery features seaside home in Sooke

A stunning seaside home in Sooke could be yours for the price of a single lottery ticket.

One of the grand prizes for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery features a Surfside Yacht Suite, a 1,302 square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom suite with a hot tub offering incredible views. The prize package, valued at $2.4 million, also comes with $1.5 million in tax-free cash and a 2020 Audi E-tron Progressiv Quattro.

Money raised through the Hometown Heroes Lottery goes toward fulfilling urgent needs at Vancouver General Hospital, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre, University of British Columbia Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Vancouver Community Health Services. Proceeds support specialized adult health services and research for British Columbians as well.

Funds raised also support firefighters’ burn survivor programs and the Burn Fund’s Home Away Program, which provides accommodations at the Burn Fund Centre for burn and trauma survivors undergoing treatment in Vancouver.

A three-pack of tickets costs $75, a six-pack costs $125, and a 20-pack is $300.

Tickets are on sale until midnight, July 16 at London Drugs stores, or by calling 604-648-4376, or toll-free at 1-866-597-4376. Visit heroeslottery.com for tickets and more information on the other available prizes.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community