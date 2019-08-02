Members of the Paulin(e) family with Premier John Horgan in the Legislative Assembly. The family reunion visited the place where their ancestor Frederick Pauline was Saanich MLA 1916 to 1924 and served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 1922 to 1924. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Cox)

Horgan ‘hijacks’ family reunion, hosts private tour of legislasture

Ancestors of former Speaker of the Legislature Frederick Pauline visit local sights

It was a historical family reunion for the ages.

Sixty-four Paulin (Pauline) family members recreated a 129-year-old photo from the Tod House, visited their forefather’s art work in Oak Bay Archives, and to top it all off, were given an impromptu tour of B.C.’s legislative assembly by none other than Premier John Horgan himself.

“He hijacked our tour. It was wonderful. He is a very nice man,” said Gillian Leitch, the Gatineau-based family genealogist who organized the reunion.

READ MORE: Family to recreate Tod House photo 129 years later

All 64 family members are descendants of Frederick Sr. and Mary Paulin, who purchased the Tod House in the 1880s (circa). In about 1890 or 1891 the family had a three-generation photo that was recreated.

The tour of the Parliament Building was also of historical family merit as Frederick Arthur (1861-1955) was the Saanich MLA from 1916-24 and served as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly the final two years.

“The speaker organized a special tour for us, with highlights on Frederick Arthur Pauline’s career,” Leitch said. “We had just started it when we saw the premier in the library. [He was] giving a tour for friends. He came to us, we talked, and then all of a sudden we were being led to the assembly. He got it unlocked and we talked for a while about the legislature.”

Members of the family also visited the Oak Bay Archives where they were shown land records and other government documents showing their family’s presence in Oak Bay and the region.

Archives also has a collection of Frederick Pauline Sr.’s paintings.

“[It] was cool to see. He had talent,” Leitch said.

The family also toured Ross Bay Cemetery where they located most of the graves they were looking for.

(To avoid confusion, family historian Gillian Leitch uses Paulin(e) when referencing the family name as the family added an e to Paulin after immigrating here from England. But then some removed the E again, hence, descendants use both versions.)

READ MORE: Tod House’s historic past and John Tod’s not-so-sweet history

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Paulin(e) family at the Tod House in early mid-July where the family recreated an 1890-91 era photo of their family ancestors, who lived at the Tod House in the 1880s and 90s. (Mary Homer Photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Just Posted

Horgan ‘hijacks’ family reunion, hosts private tour of legislasture

Ancestors of former Speaker of the Legislature Frederick Pauline visit local sights

Greater Victoria real estate sales up in July 2019 compared to July 2018

VREB’s president says sellers are adjusting to new realities

Risk of thunderstorm for late Friday morning

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

The long weekend is here

August is the deadliest month for motor vehicle crash fatalities

Pedestrian fatalities highest in November

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Single-lane alternating traffic now moving around debris

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Most Read