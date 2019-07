To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

ON THE MOON The first moon landing occurred 50 years ago, on July 20, 1969. (Image by WikiImages from Pixabay)

It was 50 years ago, on July 20, 1969, when the first people landed on the the moon. And early on July 21, 1969, the first astronaut set foot on the lunar surface.

It was a moment that marked the beginning of an era, and one that has defined popular culture.

How much do you know about the moon and space? This 20-question quiz will put your knowledge to the test.

