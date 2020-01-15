How much snow is at your home?

Greater Victoria got hit with another snowfall Tuesday night. Reader Rivers Stevens sent this photo in from Dean Park. (Photo by Rivers Stevens)

More snow has blanketed the Capital Region overnight Tuesday, with schools and many businesses closed for a snow day Wednesday.

Environment Canada predicted up to 30 centimetres of snow would fall overnight and many residents woke up to a significant amount of accumulated snow.

Near Colwood City Hall, residents were looking at approximately 12 inches of snow on the ground.

Residents are reporting similar measurements throughout the region with 14 inches on Glen Lake Road, 14 inches near Costco, 11 inches in Brentwood Bay, 10 inches in Sidney, approximately 12 inches by the Oak Bay border, 14 inches in Sooke, 18 inches in Cobble Hill and a whopping 19 inches in Shawnigan Lake by the village.

